TCS to be launch partner for Microsoft Cloud for Retail

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced that it is now a partner for the newly-launched Microsoft Cloud for Retail. As part of this partnership, TCS will work with leading retailers and its multi-horizon cloud transformation framework, to help retail clients accelerate their growth and transformation journeys using Microsoft Cloud for Retail.



Microsoft Cloud for Retail is a secure industry-specific cloud that brings together various Microsoft technologies linked by a common data model to connect across the end-to-end shopper journey with integrated and intelligent capabilities.



The company says that TCS is a Microsoft Gold Partner and Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner that offers comprehensive end-to-end services and intellectual property such as TCS Optumer and a host of other accelerators on the retail cloud.



TCS has a large team of Microsoft-certified specialists who will help clients harness the power of AI, automation, and cloud to provide greater visibility and control of data, uncover deep insights, design dynamic personalised experiences, and drive growth.



“Retailers that make better use of customer data and insights are able to respond faster to changing consumer needs and adapt to the rapidly evolving market,” said Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail Cluster, TCS.



TCS’ growing list of retail client successes, built on Microsoft’s technology includes The Walgreens Boots Alliance and UK-based retailers Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s. The company says that TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit works with customers worldwide to accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys.



“This expanded collaboration will help our retail clients accelerate their transformation agenda with Microsoft Cloud for Retail and allow them to achieve greater responsiveness, adaptability and purpose-led growth.” “We are pleased to welcome TCS as a Microsoft Cloud for Retail partner. Together we will deliver innovative solutions to help retailers address their most pressing challenges, drive resilience and realize growth,” said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft.