73% employees want flexible remote work options, finds Microsoft study

A new survey by tech giant Microsoft as it plans to reopen its US headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29, states that 73 per cent of workers want flexible remote work options to continue. Remote work postings have also increased more than five times during the pandemic.

According to Microsoft's 2021 Work Trend Index, over 40 per cent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year and 46 per cent are planning to move to remote work. "The choices you make today will impact your organisation for years to come. It's a moment that requires clear vision and a growth mindset," says Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Spataro said that the decisions that one makes now will shape culture, how talent will be attracted and retained and how collaboration and innovation can be fostered better. Time spent in meetings has more than doubled. Over 40 billion emails were delivered in the month of February compared to last year.

"Collaboration trends in Microsoft Teams and Outlook suggest our networks have contracted but hybrid work will revive them," stated the survey.

"Work has become more human. Nearly 40 per cent say they feel more comfortable bringing their full selves to work than before the pandemic," stated the report. Around one in six workers have said that they cried with a colleague this year.

"This is the time for business leaders to take the opportunity to access different skills and talent not previously available to them," said Karin Kimbrough, Chief Economist, LinkedIn.

The 2021 Work Trend Index analysed findings from more than 30,000 people in 31 countries and trillions of aggregate productivity and labour signals across Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn.

