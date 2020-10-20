AIIMS reports first case of COVID-19-linked brain nerve damage in 11-year old

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has reported the first case of coronavirus-induced brain nerve damage which, in turn, led to blurred vision in an 11-year-old girl.

Doctors at AIIMS are preparing a report on the 11-year-old's health condition that they plan to publish soon. The doctors found that the girl suffers from COVID-19-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome (ADS). This is the first case that has been reported in the paediatric age group, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The daily quoted Dr Sheffali Gulati, chief of Child neurology division, department of paediatrics, AIIMS, as saying, "This girl had come to us with a loss of vision. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) showed ADS, which is a new manifestation. However, we now know that the virus majorly affects the brain and lungs. We plan to publish this case report since we have established that her condition was COVID-19 induced."

ADS comprises health conditions that damage myelin, brain signals and impact neurological functions. Myelin is the protective layer which covers the nerves.

The girl was being treated under Dr Gulati's supervision. Her health condition improved with the help of immunotherapy and she was discharged after around 50 per cent of her vision was regained.

AIIMS doctors are also treating a COVID-19 positive 13-year-old after she complained of fever and encephalopathy, i.e., swelling of the brain. The 13-year old teenager is undergoing treatment. It's not confirmed whether her health condition is also linked with COVID-19.

Also read: Air pollution may make people more vulnerable to COVID-19: experts