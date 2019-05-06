Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti till May 30

A Delhi court Monday extended till May 30 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases by CBI and ED.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the protection after senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Chidambarams, made a request in this regard.

The request was made after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agencies, sought more time to complete the probe.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.