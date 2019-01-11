Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram extended till Feb 1

A Delhi court Friday extended till February 1 interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam. Special CBI Judge OP Saini put up the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Also Read: ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case

Read More: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Vitara Brezza, Alto K10, Alto 800

Why TCS stock fell in trade today after 24% rise in Q3 net profit