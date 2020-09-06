Anand Mahindra tweets 'perfect Sunday gear' for COVID-19 times

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his praise for a recently acquired "Sunday gear" which could be worn along with his lungi during official video calls. It comes a couple of months after Mahindra had tweeted about how he wore a lungi under the shirt during official video calls while working from home.

"Acquired this T-shirt a while ago, but it's perfect Sunday gear during these Covid-times. Maybe I should also start wearing it above my lungi during VCs. Can't hurt the atmospherics of the meeting," Mahindra tweeted on Sunday.

Acquired this T-shirt a while ago, but it's perfect Sunday gear during these Covid-times. Maybe I should also start wearing it above my lungi during VCs. Can't hurt the atmospherics of the meeting... pic.twitter.com/qmNNd4sLfT - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2020

In April, Mahindra had tweeted: "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

The tweet garnered numerous likes and retweets and received various reactions including some even showing surprise on him actually wearing a lungi. While a user tweeted, "OMG sir, do you wear lungi at home?", another commented, "Colleagues won't be in any better situation, I bet!" A Twitter user had written:"Lungis and Pajamas have become India's new "office wear"."

Mahindra, who is very active on social media, frequently comes up with interesting tweets on a variety of issues. He has remained highly vocal on social media throughout the coronavirus lockdown period.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra promises to give standing ovation to Nitin Gadkari if he does this

Also Read: Reopening of economy, increased testing, no mask use led to rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Experts