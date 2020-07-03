'Artificial blocks' to bilateral cooperation will harm India, warns China

Amid the ongoing border tensions, China on Friday said that "artificial blocks" to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests. The two nations should work towards maintaining peace in the border region, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing told reporters. About the clampdown on Chinese companies in India, China said that it will ensure that the rights of these companies are looked after.

These comments by China come days after India banned 59 Chinese apps over concerns of national security. Both centre and state governments have also cancelled a number of projects originally awarded to the Chinese firms amid Boycott China calls after violent skirmish at Line of Actual Control (LAC). In June, 20 Indian soldiers died in a face off with Chinese forces at LAC.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ladakh to assess the on-ground situation. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane in his visit. PM Modi took stock of the security situation along with General Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Northern Army Commanders Lt Gen YK Joshi and Lt Gen Harinder Singh and 14 Corps officials.

During his Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, PM Modi had told the nation that "those who eyed Indian territory in Ladakh have received a befitting response". He had also said if India knew how to maintain friendship, it could also confront someone and give an adequate response. "Our brave soldiers made it clear that they will not allow anyone to taint the honour of Mother India," he had said.

