Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi govt to add 35 more services to doorstep delivery scheme

The Delhi government's ambitious scheme for doorstep delivery of public services, which kicked-off in September with 40 services -like obtaining a birth or marriage certificate, driving license, and new water connection - now looks to expand its scope.

According to The Times of India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to broaden the ambit of its doorstep delivery of services scheme by adding 35 facilities by the end of this month.

This means that Delhiites will soon be able to apply for a seasonal bus pass, pay motor vehicle tax, renew a pharmacy licence, and more right from their homes - without having to brave snaking queues, and perhaps greedy officials. Similarly, ration scheme beneficiaries will also have the option to apply for new members or change their residential address without having to make multiple rounds of the office of the food and supplies officer.

A senior government official told the daily that a tentative list of the new facilities has been drawn after extensive deliberations with the departments concerned. The new departments include Delhi Transport Corporation, drugs control, higher education, labour, social welfare, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, and the food and supplies department.

The source, however, added that some of the services might be dropped from the list if the facilitators face any technical issue in filling up the form during the ongoing training.

To avail of the services under the ambit of the Doorstep Service Delivery (DSD) scheme all you have to do is to call the 24x7 helpline number 1076, and the call centre will take down the relevant details and inform you about the documents required as well as the applicable payment. Once the appointment is confirmed, the government will send a facilitator (mobile sahayak) to the pre-decided location - home or office - and help you apply for the service you seek.

"A large number of people call up the helpline every day to apply for various services, including driving licence, caste, income and domicile certificates, and new water and sewer connections, he added. The call centre receives close to 2,000 calls every day and 1,000 appointments are usually booked on a daily basis," a source told the daily. Given the scheme's growing popularity, the government has reportedly increased the number of mobile sahayaks and phone lines at the call centre.

A spin-off benefit is that the capital's tout culture seems to be on its way out. Last month a Mail Today report revealed that the number of well-entrenched touts in some of the Delhi government offices in Civil Lines, Mall Road, Burari, Janakpuri and Matiyala had reduced sharply within two months of the scheme's launch.

Edited by Sushmita Agarwal