Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony's speech: key takeaways

Three-time chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal gave over 24-minute long speech on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. His speech came after he took oath as the CM of Delhi today. Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), won 63 seats out of 70 seats in the recently held Delhi polls. In his speech, Kejriwal dedicated his party's victory to the people of Delhi. The other key things that Kejriwal said in his today's speech were:

1. Everyone's CM: Arvind Kejirwal, on Sunday, said that Dellhites were his family. He promised to work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion cast or strata of society. "Elections are over, it doesn't matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family," Kejriwal said at Ramlila ground.

2. No step-motherly treatment against anyone: The 51-year-old leader said that he had never discriminated against anybody. "I never said AAP won't work for those who voted for the BJP," he added.

3: Kejriwal on bitter political campaign: Third-time CM of the national capital, Kejriwal said he wanted to work by taking everyone along. Kejriwal forgave all the politicians who started a bitter campaign against him and said,"We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign".

4. Kejriwal on freebies: Kejriwal , after his oath ceremony said that, "Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free".

6. Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's blessing: Kejriwal, in his speech said that he had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event. "I sent an invitation to PM Modi. However, he could not come, maybe he is busy at some other event". He, then sought blessings from PM Modi from the stage. Kejriwal stated, "But through this platform, I want to take blessings from PM and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward".

7. Kejriwal on Delhiites: Kejriwal dedicated his victory to Delhiites. He said, "Your son has taken oath for third time as Delhi CM; this is not my victory but yours. Delhi is run by its teachers, doctors and autowalas".

Kejriwal concluded his speech by singing the Hindi version of ''We shall overcome" song, at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday afternoon.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi for 3rd time

Also read: 'Little mufflerman' attends Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan