Auto parts, telecom items, glass: Govt plans import curbs on 371 Chinese goods

The government is fast-tracking measures to cut down on Chinese imports. The commerce ministry has identified more than 300 items ranging from auto parts, telecom items, rubber articles, glass, among others that would be brought under the mandatory Indian Standards (IS) regime by March 2021.

With this, the government will put a curb on the import of sub-standard goods, which largely come from China. The commerce ministry prepared the list of these items last year. Now, officials have begun the process under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative to increase export and reduce imports.

The government is framing mandatory standards expeditiously to put a curb on 371 imported tariff lines, including Chinese products, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director Pramod Kumar Tiwari told the Times of India, adding that the BIS was also improving the enforcement at government-owned ports.

In addition to this, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan launched BIS website and mobile app (BIS-Care) to check the authenticity of ISI and hallmark products. The ministry has approached BIS to make mandatory standards. The BIS chief said the norms will be in place by December for most of the products and the rest by next year in March.

Meanwhile, BIS officials have also ramped up surveillance of products by visiting factories and markets. Paswan directed BIS to carry out stringent market surveillance to examine packaging standards - like country of origin, MRPs, manufacturing dates, expiry date, among others.

