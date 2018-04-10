Bharat Bandh: Home Ministry issues security alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; protesters stop train in Bihar

Security has been beefed up across the country in view of the nationwide shutdown called by groups protesting against caste-based reservation in jobs and education.

Around 12 people were injured in strike-related clashes in Bihar. A few protesting groups blocked roads and railway tracks and forced markets to shut down in Patna, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Muzafffarpur, Bhojpur, Sheikhpura and Darbhanga.

Tuesday's Bharat Bandh has been organised to counter the April 2 protests alleging "dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act". The bandh call was made on social media last week after the April 2 violence.

Besides a nationwide advisory to states for taking precautionary measures to maintain law and order, the Union Home Ministry has also issued a separate security alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

Prohibitory curfew has also been imposed in Bhind and Morena, while in Bharatpur, Section 144 has been imposed until April 15. Internet services will also remain suspended until 9 am today.

The Home Ministry's nationwide advisory, asking states to provide adequate security and intensify patrolling in sensitive areas, is in response to the violence during the Dalit protests on April 2, where nine people were killed and several injured.

"The Home Ministry has asked all the states to heighten security measures and make proper plans to prevent any untoward incident. We have also asked them to issue prohibitory orders if necessary," an official said.

Here are 10 major points on the bandh