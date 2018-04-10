scorecardresearch
Bharat Bandh: Home Ministry issues security alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; protesters stop train in Bihar

Union Home Ministry issues advisory with separate security alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Security has been beefed up across the country in view of the nationwide shutdown called by groups protesting against caste-based reservation in jobs and education.

Around 12 people were injured in strike-related clashes in Bihar. A few protesting groups blocked roads and railway tracks and forced markets to shut down in Patna, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Muzafffarpur, Bhojpur, Sheikhpura and Darbhanga.

Tuesday's Bharat Bandh has been organised to counter the April 2 protests alleging "dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act". The bandh call was made on social media last week after the April 2 violence.

Besides a nationwide advisory to states for taking precautionary measures to maintain law and order, the Union Home Ministry has also issued a separate security alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

Prohibitory curfew has also been imposed in Bhind and Morena, while in Bharatpur, Section 144 has been imposed until April 15. Internet services will also remain suspended until 9 am today.

The Home Ministry's nationwide advisory, asking states to provide adequate security and intensify patrolling in sensitive areas, is in response to the violence during the Dalit protests on April 2, where nine people were killed and several injured.

"The Home Ministry has asked all the states to heighten security measures and make proper plans to prevent any untoward incident. We have also asked them to issue prohibitory orders if necessary," an official said.

Here are 10 major points on the bandh

 

  1. Internet services suspended in Jaipur: Internet services will remain suspended in Jaipur, Alwar and some other parts of the state from 12 am till Tuesday night. STF teams have been deputed at different locations of the city, police sources said.
  2. High security in Madhya Pradesh: Around 6,000 police personnel have been deployed in cities of Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior, Bhind and Morena have been marked as sensitive areas.
  3. Schools were shut in many districts of MP, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh
  4. No group has come forward to say they are organising the bandh, Jaipur police chief Sanjay Agarwal told newspapers.
  5. States like Punjab and Haryana are also on high alert. In Gujarat, there have been no open calls for a bandh. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has said that his group will organise a "counter-protest" on April 14, Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
  6. The April 2 strike was called by Dalit groups to oppose a Supreme Court order, which allegedly "diluted" the law protecting backward classes.  
  7. States like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jharkhand saw widespread violence, were total nine people were killed, 6 in MP, 2 in UP and one in Rajasthan.
  8. The Centre had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court asking it to review its order regarding the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act
  9. The Supreme Court had turned down the plea saying  it will hear the petition in due course of time.
  10. Another petition was filed in the court saying that the SC verdict passed on March 20 was "unfair and unjust and it should be stayed".

 

