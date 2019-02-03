Seemanchal Express accident updates: 7 dead, 24 injured as train derails; PM expresses condolences

Seemanchal Express mishap: In a major train mishap, at least seven people died while as many as 24 people were injured after 11 couches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar. The accident reportedly took place in Sahadai Buzurg at 3:58am on Sunday morning. East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar was quoted by PTI saying that one general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -- S8, S9, S10 -- and four more coaches have reportedly derailed, resulting in the death of at least six people on the spot.

The train (12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express) was reportedly running at full speed when the accident occurred. Though the team of doctors and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot, locals alleged that officials did not reach the spot in time. The Railways has also rushed in an accident relief train to help the victims.

Follow BusinessToday.In's live blog for all the latest updates on the Bihar train mishap.

12.43PM: Vijay Sinha, SDRF Commandant, says six bodies have been identified out of total 7 casualties in the mishap.

Vijay Sinha, SDRF Commandant: Out of 7 casualties, 6 bodies identified; 3 are from Bengal & 3 are from Khagaria (Bihar). State govt has done the arrangements for the bodies to be sent to their families in Bengal&Khagaria after post-mortem. Rescue operation on. #SeemanchalExpress pic.twitter.com/GbhW2TyxjO - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

10.49AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is "deeply anguished by the loss of lives" due to the train derailment incident.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2019

10.44AM: The Bihar government has announced ex-gracia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of every deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

9.48AM: The Railways has launched a npreliminary probe; initial reports suggest the train derailment was caused due to rail fracture of CMS crossing at Baruni, claim officials.

9.34AM: The Railways have announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased; Rs 1 lakh for those with grievous injuries; and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

Railways would give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased. Rs 1 lakh would be given to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered simple injuries. All medical expenses will also be born by Railways #SeemachalExpress - Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 3, 2019

9.30AM: "As of now, it is not clear whether the derailment of the 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express was caused by a human error or a technical fault. This would be investigated once the rescue operations were complete and the affected Barauni-Bachhwara-Hajipur single line was cleared," Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Zone, told PTI.



9.23AM: The East Central Railway (ECR) General Manager LC Trivedi confirms 7 people lost their lives.

East Central Railway (ECR) General Manager LC Trivedi : 7 people have lost their lives in #SeemachalExpress derailment incident - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

9.08AM: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's office tweeted he is in touch with Railway Board members and General Manager of East Central Railways regarding the Seemanchal Express accident.

Railway Minister is in touch with Railway Board members and GM ECR regarding #seemanchalexpress accident. Relief and rescue operations are underway. He has expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in this tragic accident and wished speedy recovery for the injured. - Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 3, 2019

9.05AM: 3 out of 11 coaches had capsised during derailment of the Seemanchal Express. Watch here

At least 6 killed in #SeemanchalExpress derailment; all passenger trains on this route cancelled pic.twitter.com/LWIL6bq99N - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 3, 2019

8.57AM: All passenger trains on this route have been cancelled following the Seemanchal Express derailment.

All passenger trains on this route have been cancelled following #SeemanchalExpress derailment in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, earlier this morning. Also, Uttar Pradesh trains for Chapra have been diverted via Muzaffarpur (MFP)-Chapra. - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

8.51AM: The rescue operation by the NDRF teams is underway; locals living in the nearby areas are also extending all possible help.

#Seemanchal Express derailment: Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers at Patna-06122202290, 06122202291, 06122202292, 06122213234. pic.twitter.com/3RVYLW6VsS - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

8.49AM: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the #SeemanchalExpress derailment incident and has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/8sxWvIIRSO - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

8.46AM: At least 6 people are reported to dead but officials suspect more deaths.

#SpotVisuals: 9 coaches of #SeemanchalExpress derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, earlier this morning. 6 people have lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/wQgNwiieSD - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

8.44AM: "We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now," says Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail).

Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail) on #SeemanchalExpress: We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/iiYzaXCt2Z - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

8.39AM: Railways officials are saying the train incident might have happened due to 'decoupling' of the train, but more clarity on the cause of the mishap is yet to be revealed.

8.15AM: Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for Seemanchal Express derailment.

Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for Seemanchal Express derailment: Helpline numbers at Sonpur - 06158221645; Hajipur -06224272230 and Barauni - 0627923222.

Edited by Manoj Sharma