CISCE cancels ISC Class 12 board exams after Centre's announcement

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to cancel ISC board exams for Class 12 students. This announcement came right after the Centre announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The exams have been shelved in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, explained CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," Arathoon told PTI.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to cancel ISC Class 12 examinations came along the lines of the cancellation of the board exams by CBSE. The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," PM Modi said in a statement.

During the meeting, it was decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Authorities have also decided that in case some students want to take the exams then such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE, as and when it is possible to conduct these.

Earlier, CISCE had asked affiliated schools to submit data that included the average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during the current academic season. In April, the board had announced the cancellation of ICSE Class 10 examinations.

