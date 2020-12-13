Budget 2021: Sitharaman to start pre-budget talks from Dec 14

The Ministry of Finance on Sunday informed that FM Nirmala Sitharaman will start her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholders from December 14, Monday. It will be for the first time that budget consultation will happen virtually in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance said: "Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st Pre- Budget consultations with top industrialists tomorrow, 14th Dec 2020, spread over morning and afternoon sessions".



Meanwhile, Sitharaman also concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with secretaries of various ministries and departments on Sunday.

In an official release, the ministry said the various ministries and departments have started implementing the packages or schemes under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages.

As per the release, "Under an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as of December 4, 2020, as reported by Public Sector Banks, top 23 Private Sector Banks and 31 NBFCs, additional credit amounting to Rs 2,05,563 crore has been sanctioned to 80,93,491 borrowers, while an amount of Rs 1,58,626 crore has been disbursed to 40,49,489 borrowers."

The release also included the progress work of "Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme", "Kisan Credit Cards scheme", "Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana", "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana ," among others.

