Opposition creating false narrative that govt works only for cronies, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while replying to Budget 2021 discussions in Rajya Sabha on Friday said the opposition is creating a false narrative by accusing that the government works only for cronies.

"It has now become a sort of a habit for some in opposition to constantly allege whatever this Government is doing - despite what we are doing for the poor, and more needs to be done, that is not denied at all. A false narrative is created to accuse, saying this government works only for cronies," she said.

The finance minister said the budget draws on the experience, administrative capacities and exposure that PM Modi had during his long elected tenure -- both as CM and as PM of this country.

The finance minister said the budget is envisioned to make India 'Aatmanirbhar', at a time world economies had suffered due to Covid-19 pandemic.

She also attacked the opposition parties, especially the Congress, for creating a "false narrative" around her budget that it's just for rich and corporates.

The FM said the BJP-led government has attempted in the budget to provide a strong stimulus to bring about a multiplier effect.

She said instead of taking short cuts, her government has looked at medium and long term sustainable growth. "This will keep India in that kind of growth trajectory, which will maintain us as one of those fastest-growing economies in the world," she said.

"Houses completed under PM Awas Yojana stands at more than 1.67 crore, while households, which have been electrified under Saubhagya scheme since October 2017, is more than 2.67 crore," she said.

The FM said about 800 million people were provided free foodgrains during the lockdowns and pandemic. "Free cooking gas was provided for 80 million people and around 400 million people -- farmers, women, divyang and poor -- got cash," said the FM.

She said the Centre has made sure poor, dalits and tribals -- all got something. The Modi government also removed ills from MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), which was launched by the erstwhile UPA government, by effectively utilising allocated funds, she said.

