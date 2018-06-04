Bullet train on Mumbai-Nagpur route? Govt plans high-speed railway network

In what is a first-of-its-kind coordinated project, Indian Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have joined forces to build a twin rail line alongside the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. Both railways and transport ministry will work together and put the ambitious project on fast track. This new project is expected to cut the travel time for both train and road travellers on this route. The expressway is likely to be fully access-controlled while the rail line will see high-speed uninterrupted trains. Helping the railway and transport ministry is Spanish consultant Ineco that has already conducted a study on the feasibility of constructing a bullet train track along with an expressway. The results are positive, as told by a railway officer to agencies.

A feasibility report stated that the rail line could be built in the middle of the 800-km expressway or if it would run along the road as well. Construction of twin tunnels and bridges to cross rivers and negotiate hilly areas is also a possibility. The report is currently being examined by railway officials.

Ineco is set to make a detailed presentation to the public transporter in order to take the project ahead.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already started acquiring land for the proposed expressway. However, land acquisition is a serious issue and many projects in the past, including the ambitious Dedicated Freight Corridor have faced land acquisition problems. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is also facing the same problem.

To add to its woes, as road networks are getting improved, it has taken a toll on the Indian Railways' business on shorter routes. In return, the railways is trying to take away goods and passenger traffic off the roads and add to its share.

Talking about the coordinated efforts an official said, "It's a new way of executing the project faster, as the combined efforts to acquire land will ease a major burden for both ministries and pave the way for speedy execution."

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is part of the Diamond Quadrilateral rail project that will connect Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai through a high-speed rail network. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor will be the first to be implemented of this ambitious project.

(With agency inputs)