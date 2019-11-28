By-election results 2019 Live updates: TMC bags Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar seats; BJP wins from Pithoragarh

By-election Results for West Bengal and Uttarakhand Seats:Ruling TMC in West Bengal looks all set to sweep all the three assembly seats in the Monday's by-elections. The party won Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar and is leading in Karimpur too. Pradip Sarker won from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in Thursday's by-election by 20,811 votes defeating BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,4118 votes, according to the election commission (EC) officials.Tapan Deb Singha too won from Kaliaganj seat. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Chandra Pant defeated Congress leader Anju Lunthi by 3267 votes and won from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

The election commission (EC) will announce the Assembly by-poll results for three assembly seats in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The vote counting began at 8 am (on Thursday) amid tight security at the polling stations, according to the EC officials.

Nearly 78% of around seven lakh voters had cast their votes in the by-polls for the three seats West Bengal where 18 candidates were in the fray. Simultaneously, around 47% of the voters exercised their franchise in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh assembly by-poll. The by-elections in the West Bengal were held on account of two of the three assembly constituencies (Kharagpur Sadar and Karinpur) fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected as MPs after the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year. The Pithoragarh by-poll was conducted after the death of sitting MLA and cabinet minister Prakash Pant in June this year.

Here are the LIVE updates on the West Bengal and Uttarakhand Assembly elections:

3.20 pm: TMC set to win all three assembly seats in West Bengal by-elections

Ruling TMC in West Bengal looks all set to sweep all the three assembly seats in the Monday's by-elections. The party won Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar and is leading in Karimpur too. Pradip Sarker won from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in Thursday's by-election by 20,811 votes defeating BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,4118 votes, according to the election commission (EC) officials.

2.22 pm: BJP declared winner from Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand

BJP candidate Chandra Pant defeated Congress leader Anju Lunthi by 3267 votes.

1.23 pm: TMC's Pradip Sarker declared winner from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in Thursday's by-election by 20,811 votes

1.21 pm: Instead of trying to strengthen themselves, the CPI(M) and Congress were helping the BJP in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee.

1.06 pm: Politics of arrogance will not work, people have rejected BJP, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

12.53 pm: BJP leading by 1,856 votes after eighth round in Pithoragarh bypoll

12.50 pm: All Congress leaders are campaigning for Karnataka by-polls, but where is BJP, Modi and Amit Shah: Siddaramaiah

"Allegations that most Congress leaders are not campaigning for the Karnataka by-polls is not true, all leaders are campaigning. Why can't you ask the same question to BJP? Why is only Yediyurappa roaming around? Why are Modi and Amit Shah not campaigning?" says Congress leader Siddaramaiah

12.40 pm: TMC wins Kaliaganj seat in West Bengal, ahead in Karimpur and Kharagpur sadar seats

TMC wins Kaliaganj assembly seat in West Bengal by 2,304 votes: EC

12.37 pm: BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance, says CM Mamata Banerjee on bypolls results. (PTI)

Dedicating the party's victory in the Kaliaganj assembly seat by-poll to the people of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state. (- PTI)

12.15 pm: TMC candidates leading from Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats, according to the EC trends

12.00 am: TMC's Tapan Deb Singha wins Kaliaganj assembly by-poll by 2,304 votes

11:50 am: TMC ahead in two West Bengal assembly seats, BJP in one

The ruling TMC led ahead of its rivals in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur Assembly segments, while the BJP was ahead in the Kaliaganj Assembly seat after the ninth round of counting of votes for the by-polls in West Bengal, EC officials said on Thursday.

11:45 am: TMC's Pradip Sarkar leads with 13,000 votes in Kharagpur Sadar constituency

Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading over his nearest rival Prem Chandra Jha of the BJP by over 13,000 votes in the Kharagpur Sadar seat. In the Kaliaganj Assembly segment, the saffron party's Kamal Chandra Sarkar was ahead of his nearest rival Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC by 3,156 votes. (-PTI)

11.30 am: BJP ahead in two assembly seats, TMC in one in West Bengal

The BJP gained leads over its rivals in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats while the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment after the third round of counting of votes for the by-polls in West Bengal, EC officials said on Thursday. (-PTI)

11.00 am: The election commission is conducting vote counting in Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand

9.30 am: BJP, TMC, Congress vote share after the first round of counting in Kharagpur

BJP - 3, 304

TMC - 3, 269

Congress - 4, 284

9.15 am: BJP, TMC, Congress vote share after the second round of counting in Kharagpur

BJP- 7, 676

TMC- 6, 532

Congress- 5, 469

9.00 am: BJP is leading with 1600 votes in Kaliyaganj Assembly seat (West Bengal).

8.45 am: The Election Commission (EC) begins vote counting in 3 assembly constituencies in West Bengal.