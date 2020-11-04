Canada to invite more immigrants, offer PR status to 4 lakh every year

Canada wants to invite more immigrants into the country, much higher than the current levels. Just like all other nations, Canada has also been hit hard due to the pandemic. To recover from the Covid-19 crisis, the Canadian government plans to invite 4 lakh new permanent residents to the country each year till 2023. Under its 2021-2030 Immigration Levels Plan announced last week, Canada aims to provide 60 per cent of new admissions under the Economic Class.

The Canadian government believes immigration is necessary for them to compete at the global level. "Immigration is essential to getting us through the pandemic, but also to our short-term economic recovery and our long-term economic growth.... As we look to recovery, newcomers create jobs not just by giving our businesses the skills they need to thrive, but also by starting businesses themselves. Our plan will help to address some of our most acute labour shortages and to grow our population to keep Canada competitive on the world stage," said Marco EL Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

The Canadian government will put more focus on popular 'Federal Skilled Worker Programme', and will also allow more entries under the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, Canadian Experience Class, the Start-up Visa and Self-Employed person programme.

Also read: 46 top US firms, including Apple, Facebook, Google, support lawsuit against H-1B visa rule changes

With the US announcing measures to curtail immigration into the country, many Indians with dreams to settle abroad are looking at Canada as a viable option to get permanent residency. Moreover, Indians already account for the highest number of immigrants settled in Canada.

Despite the pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions, Canada continues to accept and process PR applications. However, global travel has been a dampener. The country has been able to conduct only a few draws under the all popular Federal Skill Programme. Before pandemic, the Canadian immigration department used to conduct draws under the programme after every alternative week.

This has also led to a shortfall in labour and skilled worker. To compensate it, the Canadian government wants to welcome at last 12 lakh immigrants into the country by 2023.

Also read: H-1B visa rules: What are the new restrictions imposed by Trump administration

Also read: H-1B visa row: Second lawsuit to be filed in US Court against new rule