CBSE Board exams to be postponed? PM Modi to meet Education Minister, top officials at 12 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" and top officials at 12 pm on Wednesday, April 14, to discuss the issue of CBSE Board exams.

PM Modi has called the meeting to discuss the class 10 and 12 board exams amid demands to cancel them due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced in February this year that class 10 and 12 exams will start on May 4 with all exams to be held in offline-written mode.

Also Read: Govt officials deliberate on CBSE exam dates as COVID-19 cases continue to peak

The announcement was made at a time when daily coronavirus cases had dipped to fewer than 15,000, however, as of Wednesday morning, India registered 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke last year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams in the wake of the massive spike in COVID caseload across the country.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2021: Demand to cancel Class 10, 12 exams grows louder; students start meme fest

"Six lakh students in the city will appear for board exams. One lakh teachers will be on duty. Conducting board exams can lead to largescale spread of coronavirus... alternative methods of assessment can be explored. Students can be promoted on basis of either online exams or internal assessment. The board exams should be cancelled," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also urged the central government to consult with all stakeholders before taking any decision.