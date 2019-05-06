CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 to be declared at 3pm today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce Class 10th results at 3pm today on its official website. The candidates can check their results on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready in order to check their CBSE Class 10th results hassle-free.

Earlier, a report in The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying that the results will be declared next week. However, as per latest reports, the board has confirmed that the matric results will be declared today.

The board announced the CBSE Class 12th results on May 02.

Here's how you can check your CBSE Class 10th result when it's announced :

Step-1: Visit the official website of Board.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link of 'Class 10th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit' after you've entered your credentials.

Step-5: Your result will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 declared; here's how to check

Also read: Girls outshine boys yet again in class 12 results; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora bag top rank