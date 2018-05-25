CBSE Class 12 results to be declared tomorrow. Here's how to check

Results for Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12th examination results will be declared tomorrow as mentioned by Anil Swarup, Secretary in the education ministry. Students who appeared for the 12th finals can check their results on cbse.nic.in.

According to reports, 11,86,306 students had registered for this exam that was held across 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.





Students awaiting their results could check the same in the following way:





Take a printout for future reference





This time around, however, the results of 10th and 12th boards will also be available on the search page of Google, as the company has joined hands with CBSE to offer a more reliable and easier way to look for exam-related information. All that the students would need to do is feed in keywords such as 'CBSE Class 12 results' or 'CBSE results'.





Class 12 students this year had to re-appear for their Economics paper when news of paper leak broke across platforms. CBSE and board members had to face a lot of flak for their inactivity and for the manner the entire issue was handled. The Economics paper which was held on March 26 was cancelled by the board after it found out that paper had been made public in handwritten form.







Go to the board's official site cbse.nic.inGo to 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' option under the 'Recent Announcements' sectionEnter the necessary details and press submitAround 600,000 CBSE Class 12 students re-appeared for the Economics paper on April 25 across 4,000 centres in the country. The board exempted foreign students from re-appearing after investigations revealed that the leak had not impacted them.