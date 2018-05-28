CBSE Class X results 2018 to be declared at 4pm tomorrow. Here's how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results will be declared at 4pm tomorrow, May 29. Candidates who are awaiting their results could check the same on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in.

Candidates can follow the following process to check the results:

Go to the aforementioned official websites

Click on the link which says, 'Class 10 Exam Results'

Enter your roll number and submit the same

Take a printout for future use

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told IANS "All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld."

Around 16.88 lakh students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from March 5 to April 4.

The CBSE Class 12 exam results were declared on May 26. Meghana Srivastava topped the exam with a score of 499 marks out of a total 500. Trivandrum had the highest pass percentage with 97.32%, followed by Chennai with 93.87% and Delhi with 89%.

More than 28 lakh students appeared for both the exams combined that were held at 8,591 centres in India and abroad.

Before the exams, Class 10 Mathematics paper and Class 12 Economics paper were leaked. CBSE and board members had to face a lot of flak for their inactivity and for the manner the entire issue was handled. Around 600,000 CBSE Class 12 students re-appeared for the Economics paper on April 25 across 4,000 centres in the country, while Class 10 students were exempted from the re-examination.

"Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE Class X maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination, even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana," Secretary, HRD ministry had told the media.