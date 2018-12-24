CBSE releases Class 10, 12 board examinations datesheet on cbse.nic.in; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the Class X and Class XII board examinations. To be held in 2019, the CBSE board exams will begin on February 15 and end on April 3 for Class XII. For Class X, the board examinations will begin on February 21 and end on March 29.

However, the earlier examinations scheduled for February are for vocational subjects. Examinations for core subjects will take place in March.

"Students have been distributed to avoid rush at examination centres. Examination of the subjects taken by small number of students will be conducted early so that less number of schools are involved or disturbed," said CBSE controller of examination, Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Earlier exams used to start in March and extend till April, unlike this time. Last year the datesheet was announced on January 10 for CBSE Class X board exams. The board has also taken steps to make sure that the dates do not clash with competitive exams. The authorities have also kept in mind the admission schedule for Delhi University.

"It has been observed that this year students have opted about 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes," said Bhardwaj, as mentioned in a report in The Times of India. The board has also taken care to make sure that students get enough time between their optional subjects to prepare.

The CBSE board examination results are likely to be declared by first week of June. Candidates can download the entire datesheet from the official website cbse.nic.in and go through the instructions.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)