Centre claims it'll have enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 1 cr people daily by July-Aug

The Centre on June 1 said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the COVID positivity rate should be below five percent for a week, over 70 percent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement COVID-appropriate behaviour.

It said the positivity rate is less than five percent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.

There has also been an almost 69 percent decline in COVID cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

