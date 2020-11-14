Centre extends ED Director SK Mishra's tenure by one year

The Centre, on Saturday, November 14, extended Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure by one year. He will remain as ED chief for three years now.

Mishra, who is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income-tax cadre, was appointed as ED's director on November 19, 2018, and, his tenure was to end next week.

However, the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry modified Mishra's appointment order and extended his tenure.

"The President of India is pleased to approve the modification in the earlier order dated November 19, 2018, appointing Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director of enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate," it said.

The department (of Revenue) added that his appointment will be for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The ED is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

These laws were enacted to curb money laundering, terror financing, black money and hawala, or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications.

(With PTI inputs)

