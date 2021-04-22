Centre mulls roping in IAF for ferrying oxygen containers from abroad

The Centre is planning to rope in Indian Air Force (IAF) for flying in containers and equipment from abroad that can be used for carrying oxygen. It is one of the measures to enhance capacity and supply of oxygen across the country amid severe shortage due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Ample oxygen is available in the country but transportation is a problem due to an acute deficiency of containers required to carry it, India Today reported while quoting government sources. Availability of containers and equipment to transport oxygen will help iron out the kinks in nationwide supply of oxygen to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Indian Air Force has already been operating on war footing to help with the COVID relief operations. In the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak, IAF ran several sorties to deliver medicines, medical and other essentials, and other paraphernalia required to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as well as brought back expats stuck abroad.

The Indian Air Force has swung into action carrying out sorties from various parts of the country to airlift oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine, equipment and medical personnel in the battle against the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases.

Air Force officials said doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag and Bangalore were flown to Delhi towards setting up of COVID-19 hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Delhi.