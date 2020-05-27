China starts construction activities near Pangong Lake amid border tensions with India

Massive construction activities were observed at the Chinese airbase, which is located just 200 kilometres away from the Pangong lake, according to satellite images posted by "d-atis", an analyst with ShadowBreak Intl on its Twitter account.

An open-source intelligence expert d-atis tweeted, "Recent satellite images via ShadowBreak Intl and Planet, show a large area parallel to the runway at Ngari Gunsa dual-use airbase being rapidly developed since April 2020, as tensions between India and China continue to rise".

Recent satellite images via @sbreakintl @PlanetLabs show a large area parallel to the runway at #Ngari Gunsa dual use airbase being rapidly developed since April 2020, as tensions between #India & #China continue to rise pic.twitter.com/1S2XQKHjZS - d-atis (@detresfa_) May 23, 2020

Ngari Gundsa air base's location is particularly significant. It is is a dual-use military and civil airport located at 14,022 feet, which makes it among the highest in the world.

Further, the d-atis posted another image of Ngari Gundsa airport of May 20, in which the detachment of China PLAAF Flankers was visible.

Base apron revisit in hi-res shows the detachment of #China PLAAF Flankers on site May 2020 (first seen in DEC 2019) pic.twitter.com/H6zIXmGIDr - d-atis (@detresfa_) May 26, 2020

d-atis also shared another image in which China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) camps were spotted near the Hotsprings Sector few kilometres behind the LAC (Linne of Actual Control), approximately 11Kms North West of the India base at Gogra.

Images via @planetlabs @sbreakintl help spot the #China PLA camp near the #Hotsprings Sector few Kms behind the LAC (Here china contests the LAC), approximately 11Kms North West of the #India base at Gogra, this unit size is the largest seen till now with adequate vehicle tracks pic.twitter.com/9eywCqD1Bk - d-atis (@detresfa_) May 26, 2020

The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.

On May 24, d-atis tweeted a satellite image of Pangong lake showing the presence of China PLA on its side of the LAC with boats and possible tent accommodations at the opposite end of the ITBP base.

Satellite images from the #PangongTso sector now show the actual on ground situation, plotting presence of #China PLA on its side of the LAC with boats & possible tent accommodations .. mirroring the #India military base on the opposite end pic.twitter.com/XUeefQU3dm - d-atis (@detresfa_) May 24, 2020

Recently, border tensions have escalated between India and China. Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies.

Diplomatic talks between China and India are underway, according to General (Retd) SL Narsimhan, a member of the National Security Advisory Board. Narasimhan said that faceoff between the two nations had appeared previously as well, so there was no point in worrying. Narasimhan added, "Military commanders of the two sides have met twice on May 22 and May 23. A third meeting is also coming up".

Also read: India-China standoff: PM Modi meets NSA Doval, Chief of Defence Staff to discuss situation