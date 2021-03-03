Chinese hackers still targeting at least 1 Indian port: US firm

At least one connection made by Chinese hackers with the network system of an Indian port is still active, Massachusetts-based cyber security firm Recorded Future has said.

The company had earlier said that Chinese hackers could have been behind the massive power outage in Mumbai in October last year.

Recorded Future could see a 'handshake', which indicates exchange of traffic, between a China-linked group and a maritime port in India as of Tuesday, Bloomberg reported citing the firm's chief operating officer Stuart Solomon.

"There's still an active connection between the attacker and the attackee. It's still happening," Solomon said.

Earlier, Recorded Future had said that Chinese hackers have been targeting India's critical infrastructure since the time the troops of both the countries were involved in an intense stand-off at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh last year.

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday reportedly denied that the power outage was because of a cyber attack and said it happened because of a 'human error'.

Also read: Cyber-attack from China behind Mumbai power outage in 2020