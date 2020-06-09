Coronavirus: Govt issues fresh guidelines for Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances dept

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise rapidly, the government has issued fresh guidelines for the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances after several officials tested positive for coronavirus. All officials have been advised to follow certain protocol to contain the spread of coronavirus in offices.
Claim: a guideline for containment of #COVID19 in light of its speed among Government staffers is being shown in media as that issued for all Central Government offices #PIBFactCheck: the order is internal to @DARPG_GoI and does not apply to all offices of Government of India pic.twitter.com/c69oLOZDLPPIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 9, 2020
These are the new guidelines for the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances:
India on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths, the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests. The country has seen over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the six consecutive days now. A total of 49,16,116 samples have been tested until now, of which 1,41,682 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said.
