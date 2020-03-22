Coronavirus: Kejriwal says domestic flights won't enter Delhi; DGCA says they will

Arvind Kejriwal government, on Sunday, announced a ban on all domestic flights entering Delhi from March 23 to March 31. Delhi government has also imposed a lockdown in the city from 6 AM tomorrow till midnight of March 31.

However, after an hour of the announcement, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic flights to and from Delhi will continue during the lockdown.



Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarifies - Domestic flights to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport shall continue to operate and the airport shall remain functional. https://t.co/LKRnZGKLfX pic.twitter.com/D0HeTbJ3EJ ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Puri wrote on Sunday, "Domestic flights to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport shall continue to operate and the airport shall remain functional".

Delhi has reported 27 positive cases for coronavirus as of March 22. Out of 22 coronavirus infected people, six were under the severe category of transmission. And, 21 had come from abroad, the Delhi government said.

On March 19, the Government of India had also suspended the entry of commercial international flights into the country for one week effective March 22.

Grocery stores, bakery, hospital, medical store, petrol pump and other establishments providing essential services will remain open during the lockdown in Delhi.

"During the lockdown in Delhi, no document or proof will be sought from a person if they say that they are out on streets to provide or avail any essential service," Kejriwal added.

Besides, during Delhi lockdown, no public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed. 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services, Delhi government said on Sunday.

Also read: Coronavirus: Pharma to get Rs 10,000 crore boost; 3 'Bulk Drug Parks' to be built

Also read: Coronavirus update: Global hunt for medicine intensifies