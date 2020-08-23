Coronavirus lockdown: 1.78 crore rail tickets cancelled in five months

Indian Railways has cancelled more than 1.78 crore tickets since March this year due to coronavirus-led lockdown. Refunds amounting to Rs 2,727 crore have been granted to people whose tickets were cancelled, according to an RTI finding.

In the RTI filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways has said that no amount or cancellation charges has been deducted for cancellation of tickets for trains stopping due to COVID-19.

The RTI also revealed that Indian Railways, which had suspended its passenger train services on March 25, had cancelled a total of 1,78,70,644 tickets. This is for the first time in its history, the Indian Railways has refunded more than it has earned from tickets. In the first quarter of FY20-21, the Indian Railways has registered negative passenger segment revenue of Rs 1,066 crore.

Last year, while the Railways had refunded Rs 3,660.08 crore for the April 1-August 11 period, it also earned Rs 17,309.1 crore in the same period.

This is the first time when the refunds were more than the amount earned by the Railways from sale of tickets.

An official explained that due to the suspension of services, tickets booked for travel in April, May and June were offered refunds, while fewer tickets were booked during these three months and the ensuing period due to the restrictions.

The first three months of this financial year, when the Railways had to suspend all its regular passenger services, the national transporter's revenue was in the negative -- Rs 531.12 crore in April, Rs 145.24 crore in May and Rs 390.6 in June (all in negative).

In the last fiscal, it had earned Rs 4,345 crore in April, Rs 4,463 crore in May and Rs 4,589 crore in June. As of now, the Railways has cancelled all regular passenger services indefinitely.

In the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal, the Railways had earned Rs 4,345 crore in April, Rs 4,463 crore in May and Rs 4,589 crore in June.

Also Read: Govt to soon come out with SOPs for medical tourists coming to India

Also Read: Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 67,622 crore in m-cap; RIL, Bharti Airtel worst-hit