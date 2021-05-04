COVID-19 crisis: India reports 3.57 lakh new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hours

India has reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. 3,20,289 people recovered from the virus, which takes the total number of people discharged to 1,66,13,292, according to the Health Ministry data. India's total active caseload currently stands at 2,00,60,425 and the total number of deaths at 2,22,408.

India has administered a total of 15,89,32,921 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Out of these, 12,92,27,412 people got the first dose whereas 2,97,05,509 got the second dose of the vaccine.



In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court (SC) has urged the Centre and the states to consider lockdowns and banning super-spreader events. The top court further noted that the Centre and states need to make all the arrangements beforehand to cater to people's needs in the wake of a lockdown.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, in a letter to the Defence Ministry has sought the help of the Indian Army to set up and run some COVID-19 health centres as the national capital's healthcare system has been stretched way out of its limits.

He added that Delhi needs the Army's help to get 40,000 D Type medical oxygen cylinders and requested the ministry to provide medical and paramedical teams to increase manpower in Delhi.

Sisodia also thanked the Centre for raising Delhi's oxygen supply and for the efforts made by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

