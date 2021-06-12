COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Malls, gyms to open with 50% capacity in Pune from June 14

In a huge relief to Pune residents, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the city's guardian minister has allowed more relaxations in COVID-induced curbs from June 14. The relief was given after Pune's positivity rate dipped below 5 per cent.
Pune was earlier classified in the level 3 category. As the COVID-19 positivity rate went below 5 per cent, the city has now been reclassified in the level 2 category.
"Since the positivity rate of Pune city has gone below 5 per cent, the administration has decided to give more relaxation to the city," said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district.
COVID-19 curb relaxations in Pune under the level 2 category: -
Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the positivity rate in civic limits of Pune has been 4.95 per cent for a week.
Mohol, however, stated that suburbs like Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural will continue to have restrictions as the positivity rate in these areas is above 5 and 10 per cent respectively.
The Pune Mayor said Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural are classified under level 3 and level 4 respectively, adding that relaxations could be considered if the COVID-19 situation improves in these areas.
Pawar further stated that 100 warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) each from Dehu and Alandi towns in Pune will be allowed to partake in the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district.
For the remaining eight revered 'palkhi' processions, which originate from different towns, permission has been granted for 50 warkaris. "This year also, no permission has been given for the journey on foot. Instead, each palki will be given two buses and in the bus, padukas will be taken to Pandharpur," Pawar mentioned.
