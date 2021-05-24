COVID-19 second wave: Diageo India pledges Rs 45 crore to support public health infra

Alcohol company Diageo India has pledged Rs 45 crore to support country's public health infrastructure amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this initiative, the company will help nodal government hospitals in 21 districts to set up pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants to create long-term oxygen capacity, Diageo said in a statement.

"Diageo will provide state governments fully equipped, prefabricated 16-bed mini-hospital units with PSA oxygen plants in 15 most critical districts. This will help increase hospital bed capacity in the district with the flexibility to upgrade to ICUs or critical care as well as relocate to districts of greatest need," the company said.

Diageo will also donate medical equipment including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other critical devices to public hospitals across 10 states.

The company said it has adopted 'One District One State' approach with the aim to ensure that support reaches at least one district in each state and union territory of the country.

"Diageo's initiative will be supported by the national investment promotion agency, Invest India and executed by GiveIndia by prioritising the requirements of the state authorities, identifying critical districts, and ensuring smooth transition to state medical officials," it added.

Of the Rs 45 crore pledged, Rs 35 crore will be funded by parent company Diageo plc.

"Long term medical infrastructure especially hospital beds and self-sufficiency in oxygen is what is needed most and we hope our contribution going into every state and UT will help play a part in India's recovery. With this pledge, Diageo have so far contributed Rs 130 crore towards COVID relief," Diageo India MD and CEO Anand Kripalu said.

Earlier, the company had introduced a Rs 3-crore healthcare insurance for bartenders and launched Rs 75-crore revival and recovery program -- 'Raising the Bar' -- to support pubs, bars and restaurants.

