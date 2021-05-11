COVID-19 second wave: Govt to conduct quarterly employment survey online

Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to conduct the All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey online to get an estimate of the impact of the pandemic on jobs.

Earlier, the government had decided to suspend four surveys to be undertaken by the Labour Bureau -- All-India Survey on Migrant workers, All-India Survey on Domestic Workers, All-India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals, and All-India Survey on Employment Generated in Transport Sector.

The All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey (QES), whose objective is to measure relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in a sizeable segment of the non-farm economy covering eight important sectors of the Indian economy, will be conducted online, Mint quoted a government official as saying. The findings of the survey, which is being revived after four years, will be released by July-end.

"While four (surveys) have been put on hold, we are going ahead with the fifth one, which is QES. But physical establishments and factory visits will not happen this time," the publication quoted Labour Bureau Director General D P S Negi as saying.

The pandemic has hit the job market, pushing millions of people out of employment. A study by Azim Premji University said the first wave the COVID-19 pandemic shoved 23 crore Indians below poverty line. It also highlighted how women lost more employment than men during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, how around half of formal salaried workforce moved into informal work, and how poorer households underwent considerably higher income losses during the lockdown period.

