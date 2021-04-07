COVID-19 vaccination: How to find nearest centre on Google Maps; check out steps

India is seeing a second wave of coronavirus in the last few weeks. The country reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours as on Wednesday morning.

Besides tracking, testing and isolating patients and close contacts, the government has also stepped up vaccination to handle the surge in new cases. From April 1, vaccination has been opened for everyone above the age of 45 years in the country. Registration for COVID-19 vaccination can be done through the Co-WIN portal or 'Aarogya Setu' app.

Google India has tied up with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide information about the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centres. In a tweet on Tuesday, Google India said it is currently showing more than 8,600 vaccination centres across over 1,500 cities in the country.

With the vaccine being rolled out to all those above 45 years of age, we are now surfacing 8,600+ Vaccination centres across 1,500+ cities.#GetTheFacts and know more https://t.co/fJBRdZwDvy. pic.twitter.com/JPgwq3KspR - Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 6, 2021

Here is how users can check the vaccination centre nearest to them using Google:

1. Users can search for the nearest vaccination centre through Google search, maps and assistant

2. Users will have to type "covid vaccine near me" on Google search and maps. Under the 'where to get it tab, they can select a particular hospital from the list of hospitals displayed

3. Google will also provide other information like if appointment is required at the hospital and if vaccination is limited to certain patients

