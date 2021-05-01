COVID-19 vaccination: List of states to begin vaccination for 18+ from today

Coronavirus vaccination for all those between 18 and 45 years of age has started only in 6 states-- Uttar Pradesh (UP), Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra amid a shortage of vaccines. The UP and Gujarat governments have decided to prioritise all those residing in vulnerable districts whereas the Chhattisgarh government will prioritise the poorest of the poor in the state.

UTTAR PRADESH

The Yogi Adityanath government has begun the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group in seven districts that have more than 9,000 active cases. These districts include Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi.

The state has also placed orders for vaccines so that they are able to immunise everyone. "We ordered 1 crore vaccines. We have received vaccines for the 45+ category too. We have purchased directly from the companies. We have also floated global tenders for 5 crore vaccines in the state. I am sure that we will be able to take this forward successfully," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

GUJARAT

Coronavirus vaccination drive for all those above 18 years of age has begun in the 10 worst affected districts on Saturday. These districts include Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch, Bharuch and Gandhinagar. Vaccination for the entire state will be rolled out as soon as the vaccines are available in larger numbers.

"CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp in a video message assures people about the commencement of corona vaccination for the 18+ people from tomorrow, May 1, the Gujarat Foundation Day, in 10-most affected districts and will cover the entire state as soon as the vaccine availability increases," Gujarat Chief Minister Office said in a tweet.



Tamil Nadu: #COVID19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age, begins at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Er0hKLjGt5 ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021 MAHARASHTRA Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said the state is likely to begin its vaccination drive today. "Maharashtra CM genuinely feels that the state can start the vaccination drive from May 1. May 1 is also the state foundation day; hence he is inclined to start this drive from that day," Tope said. The minister added that the programme will be consistent and conducted as per the instructions of the central government. Maharashtra: #COVID19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years of age, begins at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune. pic.twitter.com/NF9LVjs5v1 ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

CHHATTISGARH

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said vaccination centres across the state are ready for the inoculation drive. Baghel added that priority will be given to Antyodaya cardholders (poorest of the poor in Chhattisgarh) due to the paucity of vaccines. The Centre will provide 1,03,040 vaccines for the vaccination of people in the 18-44 age bracket to the Chhattisgarh government.

"Since there is a shortage of vaccines, we will start the vaccination from the poorest person in our state who has an Antyodaya card. For this, the beneficiary will have to bring his ration card and Aadhaar card. As we get the vaccine, we will progress in the direction of vaccinating all classes of people respectively," Baghel said.

