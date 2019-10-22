PNB scam: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeks to get rid of 'proclaimed offender' tag

Absconding diamantaire and Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Mehul Choksi's lawyers Vijay Aggarwal and Ashu Aggarwal has sought the copy of CBI's application that urged a Mumbai court to declare him a proclaimed offender. Choksi's counsel sought the copy on the ground that declaring the diamantaire a proclaimed offender without hearing him would be a violation of his right to natural justice.

Another of Choksi's applications that sought cancellation of non-bailable warrants (NBW) is also pending. Aggarwal has said that unless the application for cancellation of NBW is not heard and disposed of, Mehul Choksi cannot be declared a proclaimed offender.

The court has issued a notice to the CBI and has adjourned the application hearing to October 23.

A second application has been filed by AS Nair seeking copies of the data stored in the servers of Gitanjali Gems Limited. The server was seized by CBI from the jeweller's office in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex after a case was registered against him for defrauding PNB. The application has been sought on the ground that the CBI has the entire data of the company that is stored in the server, which is important for the defence to prepare their case. The counsel also said that that CBI has an obligation to place on record all the material they have seized from the accused.

Mehul Choksi, who is absconding from the country, is in Antigua. The government has since been trying to extradite him. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne recently told India Today TV that Choksi is a "crook" and it is only a matter of time before he exhausts all his legal options and is sent back to India.

