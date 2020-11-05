Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali as coronavirus cases, air pollution rise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, November 5 banned firecrackers in the national capital in the run-up to Diwali. He took the decision after assessing the coronavirus situation in Delhi in a review meeting with chief secretary, health department officials, and district magistrates (DMs).

The chief minister also said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has worsened owing to the festive season and rising pollution levels.

CM Kejriwal also announced Delhi government's decision to ramp up medical infrastructure in hospitals across the national capital.

"Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secretary, Health officials, and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to 1. Ban crackers in Delhi 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi government hospitals," he tweeted.

He had, earlier on Thursday, also appealed to people residing in the national capital not to burst firecrackers and join him in celebrating Lakshmi Puja virtually. The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has worsened owing to the festive season and rising pollution levels.

Delhi has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, with the number of daily infections crossing the 6,000-mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.