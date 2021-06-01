Delhi govt permits home delivery of liquor through mobile app, website

The Delhi government, on Tuesday, permitted home delivery of both Indian and foreign liquor through a mobile app or online web portal. This comes a day after the national capital started the unlocking process, after a month of lockdown.

Over a month ago, liquor manufacturers had asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led government to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages. Because of lockdowns, people had gathered at wine shops to purchase liquor in advance.

Another state that allows home delivery of liquor is Maharashtra. The government allowed home delivery after a severe COVID-19 wave this year. Shops were asked to remain shut in major cities like Mumbai, as cases of coronavirus increased rapidly.

The Arvind Kejriwal-helmed government's decision in Delhi comes amid dipping positivity rate. Daily COVID-19 positivity rate dipped below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19. The daily positivity rate is at 0.99 per cent.

The national capital saw 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi has a cumulative count of 14,26,240 COVID-19 cases so far.

Also read: Traders' body disappointed with COVID-19 unlocking in Delhi, calls for opening of markets

Also read: Delhi HC says Central Vista project essential; imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners