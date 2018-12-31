Delhi Metro's Pink Line from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 to open today; 10 things you need to know

The new section of the Delhi Metro's Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Metro line will open for the public around 11 AM on Monday. This 9.7 km stretch on the Pink Line will link seven stations, including Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1. After the inauguration of the new corridor, all stations, except 1.4 km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpur Sanjay Lake, will open for public on the Delhi Metro Pink Line.
Here are 10 major things you need to know about this new corridor on the Delhi Metro Pink Line.
- The new Metro line will be flagged off by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Metro Bhawan at Barakhamba.
- The Metro service at this new stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 will officially start from 4 pm on Monday.
- Two stations, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1, on this corridor are elevated, while the rest of the Metro stations have been constructed underground.
- There's only one interchange station at the new corridor at Mayur Vihar Phase-1, connecting Delhi Metro's Pink Line with Blue Line, which stretches from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre.
- As per the DMRC, the new Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station is an engineering marvel as it has been constructed on a narrow road with only 13 metres of width. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metre and goes above the Dwarka-Noida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover.
- The Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station is just 140 metre long and has 11 escalators and six lifts.
- Trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. During the non-peak hours, the frequency will be five minutes and 45 seconds.
- A total of 29 trains will be operational on the Delhi Metro Pink line. The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-3 will become one of the Metro network's major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus.
- As per the DMRC, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station will have dedicated entry/exit points connecting to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan.
- The DMRC started its first ever operations in 2002 and currently, its network spans 317 km with 231 stations.
Manoj Sharma with agency inputs