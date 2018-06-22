DU admissions: 6 times more students admitted than in 2017, BCom Hons top course

Wrapping up the admission process under the first cut-off list, the Delhi University (DU), admitted over 11,000 students in various courses. The varsity indicated that it has approved close to 16,000 admissions, out of which 11,000 had already paid the fees by 07:30 pm on Thursday. The remaining 5,000 are expected to pay by Friday noon. Admissions are not considered complete until fees have been paid.

In 2017, around 2,000 students had completed the admission process in the first round. The current induction has exceeded last year's admissions by almost six times. MK Pandit, member of the DU admissions committee, said, Hindu College, Kamla Nehru College, Miranda House, Lady Sri Ram College, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College received the maximum admissions.

The top most colleges may not issue a second list for admissions to popular courses. Even if they end up doing so, the cut-off will not be reduced more than 1%.

The top courses were BCom (Hons) in which 1401 seats were filled, followed by BA (Programme) in which 1,371 seats were filled, with the third most popular course being BA (Hons) Political Science where 1,004 seats were filled. The other top courses were BA (Hons) History where 819 seats were filled and BCom where 807 seats were filled, the data stated.

Anju Srivastava, officiating principal of Hindu college, indicated, "We are highly unlikely to have a second cut-off list for Political Science (Hons), History (Hons), BA Programme, Statistics (Hons), B.Sc Physical Science with Chemistry, and B.Sc Physical Science with Electronics," as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times. The daily also quoted Pratibha Jolly, Principal of Miranda House saying that the college has already filled 64% of their seats with some courses even witnessing over-admission. She also added that the second cut-off is not likely to drop by more than 0.25% to 0.5%.

DU provides over 56,000 seats in different streams of education. The second cut-off list is expected to be released on June 24th, and similar rush may be seen for taking admission in the much sought after institution.

