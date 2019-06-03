DU PG admissions 2019: Delhi University begins registration for PG admissions, here's all you need to know

Delhi University (DU) has begun the registration process for admissions to its Post Graduate (PG) courses. The application forms will be available on the official website of Delhi University-www.du.ac.in.

The registration process for admission to all the programs will be 'completely online' for all categories and quota, according to the press release issued by the varsity. The eligible candidates can fill the application form and pay the requisite fees online. This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct entrance examinations for admissions to various course of Delhi University.

It may be worthwhile to note that admissions in Delhi University are done either on the basis of merit or through entrance tests.

Here's a list of key dates to keep in mind for admission to DU Postgraduate courses:

Registration commences on- June 03, 2019

Last date for registration- To be notified later

Availability of admit card- To be notified later

Date of Postgraduate exam- June 22 to July 02, 2019

Group discussion or interview- Ist week of July

Delhi University PG Admissions application fee 2019:

1. Fees for unreserved/OBC category: Rs 500 per course

2. Fees for SC/ST/PWD categories: Rs 250 per course

Here are the Delhi University PG 2019 courses:

Faculty of Arts: The faculty of Arts is offering M.A. in Arabic, English, Buddhist Studies, French, German, Hispanic, Sociology, Political Science, Geography, Social Work, Italian, Hindi, Linguistics, Bengali, Comparative Indian Literature, Tamil, Persian, Philosophy, Psychology, Applied Psychology, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Russian Studies, Urdu, Environmental Studies, Japanese, East Asian Studies, and Statistics.

Faculty of Commerce: The faculty of Commerce is offering M.Com.

Faculty of Science: The faculty of Science is offering M.Sc in Biochemistry, Environmental Studies, Geology, Food and Nutrition, Human Development and childhood studies, Fabric and Apparel Science, Physics, Zoology, Mathematics Education, Electronics, Genetics, Informatics, Microbiology, Plant Molecular Biology, and Biotechnology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Anthropology, Forensic Science, Botany, Chemistry.

Music: M.A. in Carnatic music, Hindustani music and Percussion music.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

