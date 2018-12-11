Election Results 2018: Check eciresults.nic.in for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram

Assembly Election Results 2018 on eciresults.nic.in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram show how fierce the fight is across the five states. Congress has taken a clear lead in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh as BJP trails behind. In Rajasthan Congress is leading with more than 108 seats as BJP is looking at a little over 76 seats. In Chhattisgarh too, Congress takes a strong lead with 59 seats as BJP leads with 29 seats.

Congress supporters have already started celebrating at the New Delhi headquarters.

In MP, the fight seems to be really close. Both BJP and Congress seem to be leading in 108 seats.

In Telangana, on the other hand, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has zoomed past both the parties and is leading in 93 seats. Congress is leading in 17, while BJP is leading in 2.

In Mizoram, the MNF seems to have taken a clear lead with 27 seats, while Congress trails behind with 9 seats. BJP is leading in only one seat, while others are leading in 3.

If victorious, Rahul Gandhi will receive a much-needed boost for the run till 2019 elections.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh says he still believes that the BJP will do well in these states. "These are initial trends. Let the results come. We hope to do well," said Rajnath Singh. Early trends show BJP losing to Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says: "Usually, these decisions are discussed at the higher level, and there's never any disappointment after such discussions... but, let the results come, we are confident the Congress will form the government."

Kamal Nath, who is a nine time MP from Madhya Pradesh, says the Congress will form the government in the state. Under his leadership, the party is leading in 108 seats in MP. It is also, a big win for Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.