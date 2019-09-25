EPFO wants to know number of SC, ST employees working in private, public companies

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked companies contributing to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to declare their number of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) employees. This request is part of a survey piloted by Niti Aayog.

As part of the survey, regional provident fund offices have been sending out queries to companies seeking employment data of the proportion of SC and ST employees in total employment, The Indian Express reported. Initially, the request was restricted to only the public sector undertakings (PSU) but was eventually extended to private companies also.

According to the report, the data is being collated to provide SC, ST employees financial incentives for social security benefits. The Centre plans to foot the bill of the employee contribution by SC, ST employees towards their provident and pension funds with EPFO with this data. The groundwork for the scheme is being undertaken with consultation of the Labour Ministry.

"Ministry of Labour and Employment has desired to have a sample study of employment data of the proportion of SC & ST employees in total employment... the data was requested at the first instance with respect to PSUs from whom it can be calculated in short time. However, the Ministry desired to have stratified sample data across the establishments. Therefore, it is kindly requested to collect data from other establishments also," reads the communication handed out by the regional provident fund offices, as stated in the report.

The survey seeks information such as name of the company, total number of employees, number of SC employees and number of ST employees.

As per the daily, the employer contribution will be made by the company while the government will pay the employee share for SC, ST employees.

