Expecting protests to continue for long, farmers construct brick houses at Tikri border

The farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws for over three months, have now started constructing brick houses near Delhi border as they expect the protests to continue for a long period of time. The farmers, who have withstood winter, internet bans and efforts by the government to restrict their movement, are preparing to strengthen their agitation and continue the protest against the farm laws.

The protesting farmers can be seen constructing brick houses at the Tikri border near Haryana, NDTV reported. While they are spending money on construction materials, the farmers are saving on the cost of labour as they are setting up the houses themselves.

The cost for each such house is expected to be between Rs 20,00-25,000, according to the news channel.

The farmers' decision to shift from tents or temporary shelters to more stable brick houses is guided by the weather as they try to protect themselves from the scorching heat in the upcoming summer months.

Till now, the farmers were staying in temporary shelters such as tents, while some had also converted their tractors into temporary shelters. However, as the harvest season has begun, the farmers are sending the tractors back to the fields.

The farmers and the government are in a deadlock over the new farm laws, and no solution has been reached even after ten rounds of talks between both the parties.

The protesting farmers have now called for another 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26. The all-India strike has been called to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the new laws.

