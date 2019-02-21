Firing near Akshardham temple: Police officer reportedly injured

Gunshot have reportedly been heard near the Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Wednseday evening. A police officer has reportedly been in injured in the incident.

According to ANI, 'robbers' fired upon a police team in Pandav Nagar area near Akshardham Temple. One person held. More details awaited.

#SpotVisuals: Robbers fire upon a police team in Pandav Nagar area near Akshardham Temple, Delhi. One person held. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fFPzxxKYPL - ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

(This is a developing story; more details awaited)