FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax", said the Department of Treasury

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax", said the Department of Treasury.

During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.

