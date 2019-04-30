Goa board 12th result is announced; here's how you can to check score on ghshse.gov.in

The Goa education board results for Class 12 has announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) around 11 am today. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of the state has said it would announce the Class 12 Goa HSSC Results 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.

Of the 17,893 students who appeared for the exams, 15,187 passed and 2,210 failed. This year, the pass percentage is recorded 89.59 per cent.

Candidates can check their scores via websites or SMS.

How to check result online: Students can visit any of these websites to check Goa Class 12th result

ghshse.gov.in, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net/goa,schools9.com, results.amarujala.com

Steps to follow

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number and and submit it

Step 4: Download the result appeared on screen

Step 4: Take a print out of the result

How to check result through SMS:

Candidates can check their HSSC scores via SMS. For those who are unable to access the results via the Internet, they can send a text message in the format 'RESULTGOA12 ROLLNO' to 56263 to get their result delivered on their mobile phones. This year, a total of 17,893 students appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exam. The Goa 12 Board Exam was conducted from February 28 to March 26.