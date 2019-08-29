Govt changes baggage rules on metro trains; check allowed weight, other details

Metro train passengers across the country will now be able to carry 25 kg, instead of 15 kg as the weight limit has been increased. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry notified on August 27 that only one bag weighing up to 25 kg will be allowed and baggage in the form of bundles will not be permitted on metro trains.

The government amended the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Rules, 2014 and stated, "No person shall, while travelling in metro railway, carry with him any goods other than one baggage containing personal belongings not exceeding 80 centimetres x 50 centimetres x 30 centimetres in size and 25 kilograms in gross weight, except with prior approval of the metro railway administration."

In case of dedicated metro trains for airport, the ministry said that bags weighing up to 32 kg. Bags in the form of bundles will not be allowed on the airport metro trains either. "In case of a dedicated metro line for airport connection, no person shall, while travelling in metro railway, carry with him any goods other than two bags containing personal belongings not exceeding 90 centimetres x 75 centimetres x 45 centimetres in size and 32 kilograms in gross weight, except with prior approval of the metro railway administration..." it added.

Separately, the Arvind Kejriwal government is pushing to make Delhi Metro rides free for women. "Women who can afford it can continue to buy tickets. I have given officers one week's time to come up with a detailed proposal. Our aim is to implement this in two-three months. We want suggestions from the public on how we can best implement this," Kejriwal had said during the press conference.

